Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. British prime minister Theresa May has revealed her roadmap for a Hard Brexit. She is expected to reject any settlement that amounts to “partial membership” of the EU, suggesting that the UK will leave both the single market and the customs union.

2. The gunman suspected of killing 39 in an attack on an Istanbul nightclub has been captured. The man, reportedly operating under the cover name Abu Muhammed Horasani, was caught by police in a hideout in Istanbul’s Esenyurt district with his four-year-old son.

3. German chancellor Angela Merkel has told US president-elect Donald Trump that Europe’s fate is now “in our own hands.” Her comments come after Trump criticised her refugee policy as an “utterly catastrophic mistake”.

4. The wife of the Orlando nightclub shooter has been arrested in California. She faces federal charges of obstruction of justice, and aiding and abetting the attempted provision of material support to a foreign terrorist organisation.

5. Five people have died after a gunman opened fire outside a nightclub in Mexico. Another 15 were injured. The gunman is believed to have entered the Blue Parrot nightclub in Playa del Carmen resort at 3am.

6. The last astronaut ever to set foot on the moon has died. Gene Cernan, commander of NASA’s Apollo 17 mission, died Monday surrounded by his family. He was aged 82.

7. Northern Ireland secretary James Brokenshire has announced a snap election on March 2 following the resignation of Martin McGuinness as Deputy First Minister last week. Brokenshire says the election will not derail Brexit plans.

8. Iran’s anti-aircraft forces opened fire a drone that entered a no-fly zone in Tehran. The area is a no-fly zone as government institutions and the office of the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei is located there.

9. Lithuania is planning to build a fence on the border with Russia’s highly militarised Kaliningrad province. The country will use EU funds to complete the project, which it hopes will boost security and prevent smuggling.

10. US president Barack Obama says the thing that surprised him most about his presidency was “the severity of partisanship”. With one week left in office, Obama talked to CBS’s “60 Minutes” about his eight years in Washington.



