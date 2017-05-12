The 62nd Eurovision grand final kicks off this weekend! And this year there’s not just one Australians competing, but two. Read more here. Photo: Michael Campanella/ Getty Images.

Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. The Brexit-triggered consumer slowdown has begun, according to Bank of England governor Mark Carney. His comments comes as inflation starts to impact the ability of British households to spend money on non-essential items like clothing and eating out.

2. Former UK Labour prime minister Gordon Brown appears to have conceded that his party will lose the election on June 8. Speaking to Labour party members at Coventry University on Thursday morning, Brown failed to mention the prospect of a win for Labour at the election, and instead issued a rallying cry to Labour supporters, urging them not “lose courage” in difficult times for the party.

3. Despite that, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will do “everything necessary to protect the safety and security of our people and our country”. As part of a speech to the Chatham House international affairs think tank on Friday, Corbyn will also say he is “not a pacifist” and accepts that military action is needed “as a last resort”.

4. Former FBI director James Comey allegedly rejected US president Donald Trump’s request for loyalty months before he was fired. Trump reportedly posed the question twice over a private dinner with Comey in January. At the time the FBI was well in the midst of an investigation into whether the Trump campaign had colluded with Russian officials as part of the country’s meddling in the 2016 US election. In his first interview since Comey’s dismissal, Trump has emphatically denied any collusion with Russia.

5. The Goldman guys in the White House are acting exactly how America feared they would. Instead of teaching Trump about the benefits of free-market capitalism, Goldman Sachs vets Steve Mnuchin, the Treasury secretary, and Gary Cohn, the White House economic adviser, are sitting by as sycophants, listening to their boss make misstep after misstep and cleaning up his messes behind the scenes when it’s almost too late.

6. The US just approved a $2 billion sale of missiles to the United Arab Emirates. The sale includes 60 Patriot PAC-3 interceptors made by Lockheed Martin Corp and 100 GEM-T missiles made by Raytheon Co.

7. A judge denied Uber’s bid to avoid a trial with Waymo — and referred Uber’s case for possible criminal investigation. It’s a stunning twist in a legal dispute between two of the tech industry’s most powerful companies.

8. A 22-year-old Dutch innovator has a controversial plan to trap plastic floating in the great Pacific garbage patch. Boyan Slat told Business Insider the project is well ahead of its planned launch and will likely start in just 12 months, and parts of it are already in production.

9. China’s massive infrastructure project is facing a cash crunch. The Asian superpower is urgently seeking support from international lenders to fund projects like its “Belt and Road Initiative”. Although some analysts said it would be challenging to convince global lenders to get involved while the commercial soundness of many its projects was still in doubt.

10. Antarctica’s cracking ice sheet is part of a process that could reshape the world. Researchers generally agree that the Antarctic will also lose significant amounts of ice mass as the Earth’s temperature rises. The timeline and extent of that loss is just less clear.

And finally…

Here’s what it’s like inside a North Korean grocery store

