Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Explosive memos suggest a Trump-Russia quid pro quo was at the heart of the Republicans’ dramatic shift on Ukraine. Trump has not commented on the dossier’s specific claims, but did tweet over the weekend, citing a conservative news outlet, that it was a “complete fraud”.

2. The director of the CIA has cautioned Trump against loosening sanctions on Russia and warning him to watch what he says. Director John Brennan’s stern parting words for Trump comes days before the president-elect takes office.

3. The pound crashed in Asian market trading following comments from British prime minister Theresa May indicating a so-called “hard Brexit” will be her government’s course of action.

4. The World Economic Forum has kicked off in Davos, Switzerland. And while the global economy is in better shape than it’s been in years there is an acute anxiety about an increasingly toxic political climate and a US presidency under Donald Trump.

5. Britain could become a corporate tax haven. British finance minister Phillip Hammond said Britain could change its economic model to regain competitiveness if it were to leave the European Union without an agreement on market access.

6. South Korea wants to arrest Samsung’s boss over a growing bribery scandal involving the tech giant and the country’s president.. The want to charge vice chairman Lee Jae-yong, son of the incapacitated company chairman Lee Kun-hee, with bribery and embezzlement. Prosecutors allege Lee directed bribes to Choi Soon-sil, a close friend of the impeached president Park Geun-hye.

7. Peter Thiel may run for governor of California in 2018. The Silicon Valley venture capitalist entered the political arena in 2016 with his outspoken support for Trump and has since professed his support for California seceding from the union.

8. Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte says he may impose martial law if the nation’s drug problem worsens. This comes just a month after dismissing any suggestion he might do so as “nonsense”.

9. China’s foreign ministry that the “one China” policy is “non-negotiable” despite Trump saying that that “everything is under negotiation, including ‘one China.'”

10. Europe is bracing for the next wave of record levels of migrants and economic refugees. In preparation the 28-nation EU wants to adapt a deal it has with Turkey to stem the flow of migrants to the African nations.

And finally…

