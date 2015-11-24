Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. An explosive suicide vest found by a street cleaner without a detonator in a bin in southern Paris may have belonged to fugitive suspect Salah Abdeslam. Investigators suggest Abdeslam could have ditched the vest because it was defective or because he decided to abort the mission.

2. Brussels remains on lockdown for a fourth day on Tuesday and under the highest-alert level over fears over a Paris-like attack.

3.

The US State Department on Monday issued a worldwide travel alert because of “increased terrorist threats” linked to the terrorist group ISIS and following terror attacks in France and Egypt.

4.

The family of the Muslim teenager who was arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school after it was mistaken for a bomb is seeking $15 million (£9.9 million) in damages from the city of Irving, Texas, and its schools.

5.

Canada on Tuesday will announce plans to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees.

6.

A bomb that exploded outside the offices of a Greek business federation in central Athens early on Tuesday is the first such attack since leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras took power in January.

7. Floods, storms, heatwaves, and droughts are costing the world up to $300 billion (£1.98 billion) each year, according to a new United Nations report.



8. Nestle, one of the world’s biggest food companies, has admitted to abuses by its Thai seafood suppliers with one Burmese worker explaining: “Sometimes, the net is too heavy and workers get pulled into the water and just disappear. When someone dies, he gets thrown into the water.”

9. Volkswagen says it has found technical solutions for more than 90% of the vehicles installed with emissions-cheating software in Europe.



10.

An Easter weekend jewellery heist in London’s Hatton Garden diamond district has been valued at £14 million pounds ($21 million), making it the largest burglary in English history.

And finally …

China is building the world’s largest animal cloning factory.

