Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. North Korea has conducted a “successful” fifth nuclear test,

in an explosion described as Pyongyang’s largest-ever such blast. It comes just days after the rogue regime fired ballistic missiles in violation of UN Security Council resolutions.

2. French police shot and arrested a woman suspected of leaving a car containing six gas canisters outside Notre Dame. A police officer suffered a knife wound during the arrest.

3. Zara founder, Amancio Ortega, just became the richest man in the world. Shares of the Spanish retailer’s parent company, Inditex, rose 2.5%. That boosted Ortega’s fortune to $79.5 billion.

4. Venezuelan’s across the country took to the streets to protest the p

residency of Nicolás Maduro. Protesters are increasing pressure on authorities to call a referendum on his future in office.

5. Gary Johnson, the Libertarian Party’s nominee for president of the US, stunned television hosts after asking what Aleppo is. The city is the site of some of the fiercest fighting in Syria’s civil war.

6. NASA successfully launched a $1 billion space probe bound for the asteroid Bennu. OSIRIS-REx will help scientists learn how the solar system formed, and how to protect our planet from stray asteroids

7. British Prime Minister Theresa May is 71 points ahead of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in the latest poll. The latest results show how astonishingly unpopular Corbyn is with the general public.

8. The US has warned against using Samsung Galaxy Note 7’s on planes after reports of exploding batteries. The company last week suspended sales of the “phablet” and recalled 2.5 million units.

9. Barack Obama has met with Philippine President Duterte for the first time after being called a “son of a bitch.” The two leaders shook hands a day after they were supposed to meet.

10. Serena Williams has lost the world No.1 ranking on a double fault. Williams fell in straight sets to 24-year-old Karolina Pliskova in the U.S. Open semifinal on Thursday night, 6-2, 7-6.

And finally …

A new study suggests Neil Armstrong was misquoted in the most famous remark: “that’s one small step for man.”

