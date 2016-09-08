Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Apple unveiled the hotly-anticipated iPhone 7 at its annual event in San Francisco. The company also announced its new wireless earphones, and the Apple Watch 2.

2. A Russian fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US spy plane over the black sea, coming within just 10 feet of the American aircraft.

3. The Paralympic Games opened with a colourful ceremony in Rio last night. More than 4,000 athletes took part in the event.

4. Formula One is being bought by US firm Liberty Media in a $4.4 billion deal. Long-standing CEO Bernie Ecclestone will remain in his position but will work under a new chairman.

5. More North Koreans are fleeing the isolated nation than ever before, according to a survey from the Korean Unification Ministry.

6. A British MP has hit out at a “racist” Air China magazine. The in-flight publication warned passengers to take extra precaution in “areas mainly populated by Indians, Pakistanis and black people.”

7. Ryan Lochte and three other US swimmers have been handed a 10-month ban by the US Olympic Committee. Lochte admitted to “over-exaggerating” a story of him being robbed at gunpoint after a night out in Rio.

8. Andy Murray fell apart in the US Open after a bizarre ‘gong’ sound interrupted play. Murray had control of the game up until the incident but eventually lost to Kei Nishikori.

9. The fight to unseat Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe — Africa’s longest ruling dictator — is heating up. Mugabe has declared “enough is enough” of the growing protests that reflect nationwide anger over a plummeting economy and alleged state corruption.

10. Nintendo shares rocketed up over 28% after announcing Mario is coming to the iPhone. The market has long awaited Nintendo’s entrance into smartphone gaming, as sales of the company’s own console hardware have sagged.

Amazon accidentally revealed the iPhone 7 before Apple.

