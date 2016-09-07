Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Apple is expected to reveal the iPhone 7 at its annual launch event today. The company is expected to make its most controversial move in years by ditching the headphone jack on its latest handset.

2. A US astronaut and two Russian cosmonauts have landed safely on Earth after months in space. The trio landed just after sunrise in Kazakhstan.

3. President Barack Obama has nominated a Muslim-American as a Federal Judge for the first time ever. Abid Qureshi was nominated to the US District Court for the District of Columbia.

4. Police in Spain intercepted nearly 2,000 pounds of cocaine hidden in a commercial shipment of bananas. Southern Spain remains one of several key entry points to Europe for smugglers.



5. Nearly half of all refugees are children, according to a new report by UNICEF. 50 million children worldwide have been forced from their homes by war, violence, or persecution.

6. Tokyo has been shaken by a 4.9 magnitude earthquake. There were no immediate reports of any damage or injuries in one of the world’s most seismically active areas.

7. The world’s first face transplant recipient has died at 49 years old. Although the hospital didn’t provide details on the cause of death, it was reported that Isabelle Dinoire suffered complications following her latest surgery.

8. Scientists have discovered a possible link between exposure to car exhausts and Alzheimer’s. Since less than 5% of cases of Alzheimer’s disease are inherited, environment likely plays a major role in the disease.

9. UK Islamist preacher Anjem Choudary has been jailed for five years and six months for inviting support for ISIS.

10. Donald Trump has claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin looks at his rival Hillary Clinton and “laughs.” Trump has advocated strengthening ties with Russia on several occasions.

And finally …

A hearse owned by John Lennon is up for sale — and can be yours for £250,000. The musician bought the vehicle in 1971 and had the coffin tracks removed and airline seats installed for passenger use.

