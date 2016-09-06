Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. President Barack Obama has cancelled a meeting with Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte after the latter called Obama “a son of a bitch.” The pair were due to meet at a regional summit in Laos.

2. A series of explosions has rocked Afghanistan’s capital Kabul, killing 24 people. A loud explosion and sporadic gunfire could be heard in the city centre shortly after a Taliban suicide attack on the nearby Defence Ministry.

3. Japan has written a message to Britain on Brexit. The letter is a brutal, lengthy, and detailed dissection of all the potential economic damage leaving the EU will do to the UK.

4. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has called on his military to continue developing nuclear weapons. The order came just hours after the isolated state fired three missiles into the ocean as a show of force while world leaders met in neighbouring China for the G20 summit.



5. Two Muslim mothers on the French island of Corsica were accosted and prevented from entering their children’s nursery by two other parents. The incident is the latest showcase of religious tensions in the country.

6. The UN human rights chief launched a scathing attack on Donald Trump. Speaking at The Hague, Zeid Ra’ad Al Hussein said such “demagogues and political fantasists” must be stopped.

7. Ex-UKIP leader Nigel Farage has said British Prime Minister Theresa May is “backsliding” on Brexit and will face “electoral consequences.” His comments follow May’s decision to block an Australian-style points system for immigration.

8. Brexit is threatening to sink London’s insurance market. Insurance market Lloyd’s of London may shift some of its business from the UK if it loses single-market access after Brexit, its chairman has warned.

9. Erin O’ Flaherty will make history this month as the first openly lesbian woman to participate in the Miss America pageant. Lesbians have been more visible in pageants lately — Djuan Trent competed in the Miss America pageant as Miss Kentucky in 2011 and came out three years later.

10. Hillary Clinton has a rejected an invitation from President Enrique Pena Nieto to visit Mexico.Clinton rejected the invitation after Trump created what she called a “diplomatic incident” during his visit.

And finally …

London is building Europe’s tallest residential skyscraper. The 235-metre tower will be neck-and-neck in height with Canary Wharf’s tallest skyscraper, the office building One Canada Square.

