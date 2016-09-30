Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. USA Today issued an unprecedented scathing rebuke of US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. In the 34 years USA Today has printed papers, its editorial board has never taken a position in a presidential election.

2. OPEC reached an agreement to limit its production at its upcoming policy meeting in November to a range of 32.5 million to 33 million barrels per day, down from the current estimated level of 33.24 million bpd.

3. Saudi Arabia warned of “disastrous consequences” from a United States law allowing 9/11 victims to sue the kingdom. The US Congress voted overwhelmingly to override President Barack Obama’s veto of the act.

4. World leaders are expected in Israel for the funeral of ex-prime minister and Nobel Peace Prize winner Shimon Peres. Some 70 countries were to be represented, from US President Barack Obama to Prince Charles.

5. Salesforce is trying to convince US and European regulators to intervene in Microsoft’s LinkedIn acquisition, but Microsoft is ready to spark a price war and “bring competition” to the cloud market that Salesforce dominates.

6. A startup specifically designed to sell Obamacare is quitting Obamacare. Harken Health Insurance had been launched in early 2016 to create tailored plans that would make money in the ACA.

7. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte appeared to liken himself to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler, saying he would “be happy” to exterminate three million drug users and peddlers in the country.

8. The US has ordered families of government personnel stationed in the Democratic Republic of Congo to leave amid fears about escalating violence. “The potential for civil unrest is high in parts of Kinshasa and other major cities,”the State Department said

9. India is considering new economic and diplomatic measures to bring pressure to bear on Pakistan. Indian officials acknowledged this week that teams of elite troops had killed several Pakistani militants it believed were planning to attack major cities.

10. Facebook’s $2 billion bet on virtual reality is in jeopardy because of Oculus Rift developer Palmer Luckey, who’s financing an alt-right political group with roots in a white supremacist subreddit.

And finally …

