1. White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest called the US Senate’s override vote on legislation that would allow the families of 9/11 victims to sue Saudi Arabia the “most embarrassing thing” the legislative body has done in decades. It’s “the single most embarrassing thing the United States Senate has done possibly since 1983,” Earnest said.

2. Dutch prosecutors released the names of two Russian-speaking men in connection with the MH17 disaster. Investigators found the missile that downed the plane had been transported from Russia.

3. Oil went through the roof after a report that OPEC reached a deal to limit production. Prices for Brent crude oil surged by as much 6.3%.

4. One of China’s richest men is warning about the “biggest bubble in history.” Chinese billionaire Wang Jianlin is worried about the country’s real estate market.

5. Saudi Arabia stocks tanked after the kingdom slashed worker pay, in an effort to help reduce a record budget deficit as it contends with lower-for-longer oil prices and costly regional conflicts.

6. Music streaming giant Spotify is in “advanced talks” to buy SoundCloud, a rival streaming service famous for catapulting early bands to stardom.

7. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump insists he saved the crown of former Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who has said he called her “Miss Piggy” and “Miss Housekeeping.” “I saved her job because they wanted to fire her for putting on so much weight,” Trump said.

8. A scathing report on Thailand’s use of torture was scrapped after police threatened a rights group, warning Amnesty International that its representatives might be arrested and prosecuted for visa violations.

9. US President Barack Obama sparred with CNN host Jake Tapper in a tense exchange over Obama’s refusal to use the phrase “radical Islamic terrorism.” “These are people who kill children, kill Muslims, take sex slaves — there’s no religious rationale that would justify in any way any of the things that they do,” Obama said.

10. Samsung may have an exploding washing machine problem, and there is reportedly a class action suit against the company that says the machines explode.

