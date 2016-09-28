Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Republican US presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign claims it pulled in a whopping $18 million fundraising haul after the first debate. Trump and the GOP raised a combined $90 million in August, trailing Hillary Clinton’s $143 million haul during the same month.

2. For the first time ever in its 126-year history Arizona’s largest newspaper is endorsing a Democratic presidential candidate. The Arizona Republic’s editorial board vaulted Hillary Clinton as a centrist who “knows how to compromise and to lead with intelligence, decorum and perspective.”

3. SpaceX founder Elon Musk wants to colonize Mars with a million people in an effort to protect humanity from certain doom. The tech billionaire unveiled his ambitious plans to establish a human settlement on the red planet starting in 2022.

4. Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf will forfeit $41 million in pay, after allegations the bank’s employees opened millions of accounts without customers’ permission to reach aggressive sales targets.

5. The suspect in the bombing in New York City’s Chelsea neighbourhood appears to have acted on his own, according to the FBI.

6. Former Israeli president and prime minister Shimon Peres has died at age 93. Peres’ key role in the first Israeli-Palestinian peace accord earned him a Nobel Peace Prize and revered status as Israel’s then most recognisable figure abroad.

7. The maker of TempurPedic mattresses crashed by more than 25%, following a dismal update on its business.

8. Uber has finally found a CFO, having promoted an unnamed internal employee on January 16 to the role of chief financial officer.

9. Amazon is looking to compete against delivery services like FedEx and UPS, with a new planned some executives call “Consume the City.”

10. US president Barack Obama has tapped Jeffrey DeLaurentis, America’s top diplomat in Havana, to become the first official ambassador to Cuba in five decades.

And finally …

What it’s like to eat dinner at the same restaurant as the Obamas.

