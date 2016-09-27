Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton faced off on Monday in the first of three presidential debates before Election Day. The 90-minute debate was expected to draw a record number of viewers across multiple networks.

2. It looks like Hillary Clinton won the first presidential debate, with TV news focus groups saying Clinton clearly won.

3. Investors around the world are scoring the debate as a win for Hillary Clinton. US stocks are higher and global markets are signalling a win for Clinton.

4. A 10,000-person migrant camp in France known as “the Jungle” is about to be razed. The thousands of migrants living there will be moved to reception centres across the country.

5. The collapse of the latest Syria ceasefire has heightened the possibility that Gulf states might arm Syrian rebels with shoulder-fired missiles, according to US officials.

6. The US Department of Labour is suing Palantir, a secretive Silicon Valley startup that provides data analysis software to the federal government and private companies. The company is accused of discriminating against Asian job applicants.

7. India’s foreign minister used her address at the UN General Assembly to accuse Pakistan of terrorism, warning that India will not give up control in the disputed territory of Kashmir.

8. US Secretary of State John Kerry met with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, as Venezuela’s opposition called for mass rallies nationwide to push for a referendum to recall Maduro this year.

9. Portugal’s former prime minister Antonio Guterres maintained his lead in the race to become the next UN secretary-general. Guterres served as UN refugee chief for 10 years and was prime minister from 1995 to 2002.

10. Thousands of people marched with the parents of 43 missing students in Mexico City, demanding that they be found alive on the second anniversary of their disappearance.

And finally …

The most important quotes of the first US presidential debate.

