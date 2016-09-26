Donald Trump. Photo: Getty

1. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton will face off in just hours for their first of three one-on-one presidential debates. Half of America’s likely voters will rely on the presidential debates to help them make their choice, according to a new poll.

2. The left-wing rebels of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos are set to ratify a peace deal. FARC have promised to stop collecting “war taxes” and declared a permanent cease-fire.

3. Cold War-era allies are finally putting North Korea on notice. Countries from Poland to Mongolia are kicking out North Korean workers and ending visa-free travel for its citizens.

4. The United States called Russia’s action in Syria “barbarism,” not counter-terrorism. The United Nations Security Council met Sunday to discuss the escalation of fighting in Aleppo.

5. Golfing legend Arnold Palmer has died at the age of 87. Palmer won seven major championships and played in 50 consecutive Masters tournaments.

6. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump told Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that if elected the US would recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, marking a potential dramatic shift in US policy.

7. Three-quarters of British CEOs are considering moving operations abroad following the vote to leave the European Union, according to a new survey.

8. A Mexican priest was found murdered in the central state of Michoacan, the third to be killed in the country in less than a week.

9. 24-year-old Miami Marlins pitcher José Fernández died in a boating accident off the coast of Florida. Though he started only 76 games in his career, Fernández had the potential to be a Hall of Famer.

10. A massive fire that burned for more than 24 hours aboard a fuel tanker ship was put out without having caused spills, a Mexican state-owned oil company said.

