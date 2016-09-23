Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Yahoo says hackers stole the account information of 500 million users in 2014, making it the biggest data breach of all time. Yahoo believes data — which includes names, email addresses, telephone numbers, and birthdays — was stolen by a “state-sponsored actor,” but says there is no evidence that the hacker still has access to Yahoo’s network or internal services.

2. Oklahoma police officer Betty Shelby has been charged with first-degree manslaughter for fatally shooting an unarmed black man, 40-year-old Terence Crutcher. Shelby’s attorney says the officer shot and killed Crutcher after he allegedly failed to obey multiple commands and then reached into the open window of his vehicle, though police dashcam and helicopter video footage appear to show Crutcher with his hands raised when he was shot.

3. The mayor of Charlotte, North Carolina, imposed

a midnight-to-6 a.m. curfew following two nights of riots sparked by the shooting of a black man by police officers

. One protester, 26-year-old Justin Carr, died after being shot during Wednesday night’s demonstrations.

4. A scan of first lady Michelle Obama’s passport was posted online following an alleged email hack. The passport was part of a batch of emails spanning from February 2015 through July 2016 and purportedly hacked from the Gmail account of a White House staffer responsible for logistics for official trips, according to the Associated Press.

5. Joint Chiefs Chairman Joseph Dunford says a rocket that landed on a military base in northern Iraq contained a “sulphur-mustard blister agent,” which is a chemical agent that causes human skin to blister. Dunford called the attack, in which no one was injured, a “concerning development” in his testimony before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

6. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson told Sky News on Thursday that Britain was aiming to trigger Article 50, the formal process for leaving the European Union, early next year. However, UBS’ Chief Investment Office said in a note on Thursday that a series of major political events in Europe in 2017, including a general election in France and Germany, will make triggering Article 50 difficult because Brexit negotiations might not get the full attention of these countries.

7. Airbnb has raised $555 million in a new funding round led by Google Capital and Technology Crossover Ventures. The cash infusion is part of a desired $850 million round that the company still plans to raise.

8. The planet could hit a critical climate threshold in the next 10 years, leading to accelerating loss of glaciers, steep declines in water availability, and worsening land conflicts. Nearly 200 nations agreed in Paris last December to limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius, but world emissions are unlikely to slow quickly enough to hit that target, scientists say.

9. The FBI is looking into allegations that Brad Pitt was involved in an incident of child abuse on a private jet last week. The accusations come after Angelina Jolie filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and that she is seeking sole custody of the couple’s six children.

10. Chinese officials are being criticised for paving over a section of the Great Wall that was at risk of collapsing with what appears to be cement. The project was completed two years ago but came to wider attention after tourists and amateur photographers posted photos online, prompting concerns about how the nation is preserving the ancient structure.

This amazing video shows what it’s like to zoom through space on NASA’s daredevil Jupiter probe.

