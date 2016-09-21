Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. The father of New York bombing suspect Ahmad Khan Rahami told police in 2014 that his son was a terrorist after he was accused of stabbing his brother in a domestic dispute, according to The New York Times. An FBI review at the time of the claim found no terrorism links to Rahami, who was officially charged Tuesday with planting explosives in New York City and New Jersey.

2. Donald Trump spent more than $258,000 (£197,825) from his charitable foundation to pay off legal expenses for his for-profit businesses, according a Washington Post report. “If he’s using other people’s money — run through his foundation — to satisfy his personal obligations, then that’s about as blatant an example of self-dealing [as] I’ve seen in a while,” Jeffrey Tenenbaum, who advises charities at the Venable law firm in Washington, told The Post.

3. Fifty countries have pledged to take in 360,000 refugees this year, US President Barack Obama announced at a United Nations summit on refugees. Around 1.2 million refugees still need to be resettled.

4. Riots broke out in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Tuesday night after police shot and killed a black man as they were searching an apartment complex for a suspect with an outstanding warrant. Police say that 43-year-old Keith Lamont Scott get out of his car with a firearm and that he posed an “imminent deadly threat.”

5. Turkey jailed 45 students on Tuesday over a 2012 protest against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was then prime minister, at Middle East Technical University in Ankara when he visited to celebrate a satellite launch. The students were convicted of violating laws on meetings and impeding public officials in their work.

6. Donald Trump’s campaign brushed off criticism over a tweet posted by Trump’s son that compared Syrian refugees to a bowl of Skittles that contained some poisoned ones. “America has become less safe under Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, and Clinton’s planned 550% increase in Syrian refugees is a dangerous proposal that will put American lives at risk,” senior communications adviser Jason Miller said.

7. Microsoft has authorised a $40 billion share buyback program, which means the tech behemoth is buying back roughly 10% of itself. This is the second buyback program of this size for Microsoft and the company said it will complete the first round by the end of 2016.

8. Hedge fund billionaire George Soros will invest $500 million (£383 million) in companies and businesses that benefit migrants and refugees. “The refugee crisis is a complex problem. And it has no simple solution,” Soros said on Tuesday at the 2016 Concordia Summit, where he discussed his new plan.

9. NASA is planning to reveal a “surprising” discovery about a moon of Jupiter that may support life. Europa likely hides twice as much warm, liquid, and potentially habitable water as Earth.

10. Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Brad Pitt. The 41-year-old actress, who married Pitt in 2014 after 10 years together, cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing and is asking for sole physical custody of their six children.

And finally …

An Italian surgeon will perform the world’s first head transplant after a “proof-of-concept” experiment on a dog.

