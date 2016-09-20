Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Ahmad Khan Rahami, a 28-year-old Afghan-American man, has been taken into custody in connection with bombings in New York City and New Jersey over the weekend. Authorities are exploring a possible link to international terrorist groups, however, there is no evidence right now that Rahami, an American citizen who was born in Afghanistan in 1988, is connected to ISIS, Al Qaeda, or other foreign terror organisations.

2. International aid trucks were hit by airstrikes in Aleppo after the Syrian military declared that a seven-day ceasefire was over. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attacks were carried out by either Syria or Russia, which joined the war a year ago on the side of President Bashar al-Assad.

3. Nearly 28,000 teachers have been fired in Turkey over alleged links to terrorism. Turkey has expelled or suspended some 100,000 civil servants since a failed coup by a group of rogue soldiers in July.

4. North Korea has conducted a ground test of a new rocket engine to launch satellites, the state media said, indicating that the country may soon launch another long-range missile. North Korea has been testing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles at an unprecedented rate this year, including three missiles that flew about about 1,000 kilometres (600 miles) each and in August.

5. Typhoon Malakas made landfall in southern Japan on Tuesday, packing winds of up to 180 kilometres (112 miles) per hour. No serious injuries or deaths have been reported as the typhoon moves northeast toward Tokyo with officials warning of high seas, possible landslides, and more flooding.

6. The first presidential debate between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump will focus on three topics: “America’s Direction,” “Achieving Prosperity,” and “Securing America.” The debate will be broadcast on September 26 and hosted by NBC “Nightly News” anchor Lester Holt.

7. A Canadian trade official said he expects Canada’s trade with Britain to drop by up to 8% against previous forecasts in the wake of Brexit. Businesses will “put plans on hold until they find out what the terms [of negotiation] look like,” Bruce Dunlop, vice president for International Business Development at Export Development Canada, told Business Insider.

8. A smog outbreak in Southeast Asia last year may have killed over 100,000 people. The new estimate from researchers at Harvard and Columbia universities is much higher than the previous official death toll given by Indonesian authorities of just 19 deaths.

9. China said the European Parliament’s decision on Monday to meet with the Dalai Lama was a “mistake.” China regards Tibet’s exiled spiritual leader as a separatist and few foreign leaders are willing to meet the Dalai Lama these days because they are afraid of upsetting China, the world’s second-largest economy.

10. A quiet shake-up inside Goldman Sachs’ securities division has seen at least 18 partner-level departures from key roles in the US and Europe in 2016. The securities division, which generated about half of Goldman’s first-half revenues, has been assigned a new “mission” to sell more products to existing clients.

And finally …

Harry Potter’s childhood home on the real Privet Drive is up for sale.

