1. A bombing in New York City that injured 29 people over the weekend does not appear to be linked to international terror groups. Investigators have yet to determine a motivation for the explosion.

2. The bomb that exploded in New York City was

made with a pressure cooker, flip phone, and Christmas lights, according to the New York Times. Another homemade bomb found nearby that did not detonate was made from the same materials.

3. ISIS has claimed responsibility for a mass stabbing that injured eight people at a Minnesota shopping mall. A knife-wielding suspect who was dressed in a private security uniform and made references to Allah attacked shoppers before being shot dead by an off-duty police officer.

4. British Prime Minister Theresa May has rejected claims made by European Council president Donald Tusk that she will trigger the formal process to pull Britain out of the EU — known as Article 50 — in early 2017. A Downing Street source said May did not specifically mention January or February to Tusk and that his comments were an interpretation of their conversation.

5. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he needs six more months for his war on drugs, in which over the past 10 weeks more than 3,500 people have been killed. Duterte won the presidency in May promising to wipe out drugs and drug dealers in three to six months, but now says he did not realise how severe the country’s drug problem was.

6. Russians voted for a new national parliament on Sunday night. Early results show that the Putin-backed United Russia party has a huge lead.

7. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump are both scheduled to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday during the United Nations General Assembly. Trump, who has never held political office, will see this as an opportunity to develop his foreign relations experience.

8. The closing ceremony of the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games was held Sunday night. Over 11 days of competition, China dominated the medals table, followed by Britain, Ukraine, and the United States.

9. German supermarket chain Lidl is gearing up to open stores in dozens of cities along the US East Coast, spanning from New Jersey to Georgia, the company told Business Insider.Lidl, which has 10,000 stores in 26 European countries, will reportedly open as many as 150 US stores by 2018.

10. “Game of Thrones” is the most-awarded show in Emmys history after winning winning for best drama series, writing, and directing on Sunday night. The HBO show holds a total of 39 Emmy Awards.

Australian scientists discovered something even bigger hiding behind the Great Barrier Reef.

