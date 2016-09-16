Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. The US Department of Justice has asked Deutsche Bank to pay $14 billion to settle an investigation into its selling of mortgage-backed securities, causing shares to fall more than 7% in after-hours trading in New York. The bank said in a statement that it expects to settle the matter at a much lower amount.

2. Donald Trump’s campaign declared for the first time that the Republican presidential candidate believes President Barack Obama was born in the United States.Trump was the leader of a movement in 2012 that questioned Obama’s birth certificate.

3. Hillary Clinton returned to the campaign trail Thursday after taking a few days off to recover from pneumonia.“I’m not great at taking it easy even under ordinary circumstances, but with just two months to go until Election Day? Sitting at home was pretty much the last place I wanted to be,” the Democratic presidential nominee said at a rally in North Carolina.

4. EU leaders will meet without Britain in Bratislava on Friday to map out their post-Brexit future.The summit will address the migrant crisis and border security.

5. Samsung has officially recalled the Galaxy Note 7. The recall will affect about 1 million smartphones and comes after Samsung said it found several cases where Note 7 phones exploded.

6. The last harvest moon eclipse until 2024 will happen on Friday night. The eclipse will be visible across Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

7. A self-described hit man says Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered extrajudicial killings of criminals while he was mayor of Davao city.“Our job was to kill criminals like drug pushers, rapists, snatchers,” Edgar Matobato said during a senate hearing.

8. French r iot police fired tear gas at protesters marching against a new labour reform law that will make hiring and firing easier. Demonstrations took place in cities across the country, including Paris where up to 13,500 people marched.

9. A white Ohio policeman shot and killed 13-year-old black boy armed with a BB gun . The officer was placed on temporary administrative duty, pending an internal investigation.

10. Donald Trump promised trillions in tax cuts, energy reform, a crackdown on trade, and a reduction in the number of tax brackets in a major economic speech on Thursday. Research firm Oxford Economics believes the US could lose $1 trillion by 2021 under the Republican presidential nominee’s plan.

And finally …

Strong winds from typhoon Meranti caused a giant moon balloon installation to break loose and roll through the streets of China.

