1. Germany on Sunday imposed temporary controls on its border with Austria as a record number of asylum seekers have flooded into the nation over the last two weeks, creating security issues.

2. Egyptian forces accidentally killed members from a tourist group in Mexico while they were chasing militants in the western desert on Sunday night.

3. Over 3,000 people in Northern California have been forced to flee their homes as firefighters continue to battle a massive wildfire that burned more than 25,000 acres over the weekend.

4. Asian markets opened up, despite a string of weak economic data from China over the weekend.

5. Opinion polls one week ahead of Greece’s snap election show the radical left Syriza party

almost neck-and-neck with the main opposition conservative New Democracy party.

6. The UK Met Office predicts that 2015 and 2016 could be the hottest on record globally and that the “global warming pause” is coming to an end.

7. A Barron’s cover story suggests shares of

Chinese online retailing behemoth Alibaba could lose another 50% of their value after recent losses.

8. Thailand’s King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, received treatment for a blood infection and lung inflammation on Sunday, continuing a hospital stay that has lasted more than three months.

9. Japan’s Mount Aso erupted on Monday sending huge plumes of smoke into the sky, though there are no immediate reports of injuries.

10. Left-winger Jeremy Corbyn was elected leader of Britain’s opposition Labour party on Saturday, which may help the Conservatives in the next British elections.

And finally …

Novak Djokovic beat

Roger Federer to win his second title at the US Open and 10th Grand Slam trophy.

