1. Turkish Nobel Prize winner: Turkey is sliding into a “reign of terror.” “Freedom of thought no longer exists. We are distancing ourselves at high speed from a state of law and heading towards a regime of terror,” Nobel-winning Turkish writer Orhan Pamuk said.

2. Brexit will cost Britain £43.8 billion over the next 3 years. The British Chamber of Commerce has drastically cut growth forecasts for Britain’s economy in the wake of Brexit.

3. The BBC lost ‘The Great British Bake Off’ to Channel 4. The BBC failed to agree a new contract for the show — and rival Channel 4 swooped.

4. Former Prime Minister David Cameron has stood down as a Member of Parliament with immediate effect. The MP for Witney made the surprise announcement on Monday afternoon. “I have to start to build a life outside Westminster,” he told the BBC.

5. North Korea’s fifth and largest nuclear test last Friday was a wake-up call to us all. “The tone among Korea watchers has changed. It’s not funny anymore…” Thomas Karako, director of the Missile Defence Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, told Business Insider.

6. 1 ISIS recruiter has emerged as the link between 4 different plots to attack France. The precise role of the extremist, Rachid Kassim, is under investigation, but the officials say he has become a key instigator who directs recruits in encrypted forums on how and where to carry out Daesh’s orders.

7. US bombers fly over South Korea in show of force following North Korea’s nuclear test. The two bombers conducted a low-altitude flight over Osan Air Base in South Korea, which is 48 miles from the Demilitarized Zone border with the North and about 25 miles from the South’s capital Seoul.

8. Facebook just rubbed one of Google’s biggest missed opportunities in its face. While Facebook’s chat app, Messenger, has more than 1 billion monthly users, Google lacks a super-popular messaging app.

9. Scientists just got closer to understanding the genetic roots of crime — and it’s making them nervous. “The findings of this study cannot be implemented for any prediction purposes, or brought into courthouses to be given any legal weight,” the researchers wrote.

10. LinkedIn’s founder promised to give up to $5 million to veterans if Donald Trump releases his tax returns. Specifically, Hoffman is backing a campaign led by Marine Corps veteran Peter Kiernan on Crowdpac to incentivise Trump to release his returns.

And finally …

Astronomers discovered a second ‘alien megastructure’ star that’s even stranger than the first one.

