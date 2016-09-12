Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Boris Johnson is taking on Theresa May with a new ‘hard Brexit’ campaign group. “Change Britain” launched on Sunday with the support of Johnson and his former Brexit ally and cabinet minister Michael Gove.

2. North Korea has completed preparations for another nuclear test, South Korea’s Yonhap News Agency reported on Monday. Pyongyang on Friday set off its most powerful nuclear explosion to date, saying it had mastered the ability to mount a warhead on a ballistic missile.

3. Amazon and Pandora are set to launch a new music streaming service. Pandora could announce its plans to expand its $5-per-month platform this week, with possible features including skipping more songs or storing several hours of playlists.

4. China and Russia will start war games in the South China Sea on Monday, in a show of force after an international tribunal invalidated the Asian giant’s extensive claims in the area. The eight-day joint exercises will include a focus on “seizing and controlling” islands and shoals, Chinese navy spokesman Liang Yang said in a statement.

5. Zika is spreading in another Asian country. Twenty-one new cases of locally-transmitted Zika virus have been confirmed in central Bangkok, including a pregnant woman who later gave birth with no complications.

6. French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said on Sunday there would be new attacks in France. But he insisted that proposals by former president Nicolas Sarkozy to boost security was not the right way to deal with threats.

7. Hillary Clinton’s doctor released a statement after a health scare at 9/11 memorial. Clinton left the New York City memorial marking the 15th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terror attacks after becoming “overheated,” her campaign said.

8. America’s response to the 9/11 attacks augmented rather than defeated the jihadist threat, with the consequences of the Iraq war now being felt in terror-scarred France, President Francois Hollande said Sunday. Hollande’s remarks were seen as a reference to the rise of the Islamic State group (IS) which was formed out of Al-Qaeda in Iraq.

9. TransferWise is reportedly assessing whether to launch a card linked to customer accounts. Four sources within the foreign exchange and payments industry told BI that TransferWise is looking at the possibility of launching a card after a flood of new entrants into the market over the last year.

10. Newly released photos from the US National Archives now show the moment when President George W. Bush learned the US was under attack.

And finally …

These drone videos give a rare view inside the secretive headquarters of Scientology.

NOW WATCH: Animated map of what Earth would look like if all the ice melted



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.