Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Labour MP Keith Vaz was recorded meeting male prostitutes in his flat. The married MP has announced that he will resign from the Home Affairs Select Committee after a Daily Mirror sting recorded him meeting multiple male prostitutes in his apartment.

2. HSBC is letting customers verify their bank accounts like Airbnb does with selfies. HSBC said that business customers will now have the option on their mobile banking app to complete an ID security check when opening an account by just taking a headshot on their phone.

3. Germany’s anti-immigrant party takes second place in state election and unseats Merkel’s party. Alternative for Germany, which campaigned heavily against Merkel’s liberal refugee policy, scored around 21 per cent in their first bid for seats in the regional parliament of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

4. The first Putin-May meeting was “good, constructive and open,” according to the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin held talks with Theresa May for the first time Sunday, telling her Russia wants to re-establish ties in all areas, the Kremlin said.



5. Turkey will never allow the formation of an “artificial state” in northern Syria, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Sunday. Yildirim referred to the US-backed Kurdish fighters whose advance Ankara is now aiming to stop.

6. China’s president says the G20 group should turn into an action team — no more talk. With the summit taking place after Britain’s vote in June to exit the EU and before the US presidential election in November, observers expect G20 leaders to mount a defence of free trade and globalization and warn against isolationism.

7. Prime Minister Theresa May has ruled out calling a snap election before 2020 in an interview broadcast on The Andrew Marr Show on Sunday morning. The television interview is the prime minister’s first major interview since taking office in July.

8. Japan has warned Britain that its exit from the European Union could prompt Japanese financial institutions to relocate from London. The country also listed a raft of concerns from Japanese companies about the transition away from the EU.

9. Saudi Arabia is making major moves to cope with low oil prices. The country’s top sovereign wealth fund is negotiating to buy a stake in one of the kingdom’s most ambitious real estate projects as Riyadh restructures the economy

10. Apple is going to push an update to nearly all iPhones next week with a whole bunch of improvements and changes. It will be called iOS 10 — the 10th major revision to the iPhone and iPad operating system.

And finally …

