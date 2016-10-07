Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. Hurricane Matthew turned its attention to the US as predictions for its destruction continue to be unsettling. Over a million residents were ordered to evacuate up and down Florida’s East Coast.

2. At least 136 people were killed by Hurricane Matthew in Haiti. Rescue workers and aid agencies hope to begin reaching remote areas of the country to assess the damage.

3. Snap is working on an IPO for March that would value the company at $25 billion. Snap Inc. is the company formerly known as Snapchat.

4. Former Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Guterres, the man set to become the next United Nations secretary-general, vowed to serve “the most vulnerable” when he takes up the post.

5. A piece of plane debris discovered in Mauritius was from missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, according to Malaysia. MH370 disappeared in March 2014 with 239 passengers and crew on board.

6. The British pound has been hammered in trade today after French President François Hollande called for a hard Brexit for the UK. The GBP/USD fell to as low 1.1819 within a matter of minutes.

7. Verizon reportedly wants a $1 billion discount on Yahoo deal because of the huge hacking scandal. Verizon recently acquired Yahoo for $4.8 billion.

8. Colombia’s failed peace-deal vote could make its drug problem worse. The longer the situation lasts, the more likely it is that Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) slip back into one of their most lucrative enterprises: cocaine production.

9. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign has figured out its “shortest” path to 270 electoral votes, and a victory in the November election.

10. Local residents are helping draw up hit lists in the Philippines war on drugs. The local officials who help cops draw up these lists are foot soldiers in a war on drugs that has led to the killing of more than 3,600 people since President Rodrigo Duterte took office on June 30.

And finally …

