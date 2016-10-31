Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. The FBI has secured a warrant to examine newly discovered emails related to US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s private server. Clinton’s campaign spent Sunday vigorously pushing back against the FBI.

2. US Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid accused FBI Director James Comey of playing partisan politics, saying he may have violated federal law by revealing his office was continuing the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server.

3. Some of the most important gains made in Afghanistan are slipping away. The Taliban is thought to control more of the country than at any point since the US invasion in 2001.

4. General Electric is close to a nearly $30 billion deal with Baker Hughes. GE said in a statement last week that it was in talks with the oilfield services provider on potential partnerships.

5. South Korean President Park Geun-hye has accepted the resignations of her top presidential aides, including the chief of staff. Park is grappling with a recent influence-peddling scandal involving an old friend, Choi Soon-sil.

6. Iceland’s prime minister Sigurdur Ingi Johannsson resigned after a snap vote in which no party won a majority, paving the way for intense negotiations over the next government.

7. Iraqi troops have resumed an offensive on the eastern front of Mosul, targeting the eastern bank of the Tigris river.

8. Talks have opened between Venezuela’s embattled socialist government and opposition leaders aimed at defusing an increasingly tense political crisis. Among those on hand for the Vatican-backed talks held on the outskirts of Caracas were President Nicolas Maduro and members of the opposition.

9. El Salvador’s former president Elias Antonio Saca and six other former officials have been arrested, and detained “on charges of various crimes.”

10. Dutch anti-Islam opposition leader Geert Wilders is going on trial for inciting hatred and discrimination, 18 months after he led a chant for fewer Moroccans in the country and called them scum during campaigning for local elections.

And finally …

This 23-year-old travels the world on weekends for under $1,000/trip to prove you don’t need much time or money to travel.

