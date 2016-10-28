Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton may be eyeing Vice President Joe Biden as her secretary of state if she wins. The vice president previously chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

2. Twitter is shutting down video-sharing service Vine. While Vine was a pioneer in short-form video, and popularised the 6-second loop, it failed to innovate on top of this core offering and protect itself from rivals.

3. Apple announced a new line of MacBook Pro laptops. The most important feature on these redesigned computers is a new kind of keyboard with an integrated touch screen strip that replaces the traditional function keys, called Touch Bar.

4. The body count in the Philippines’ “war on drugs” is mounting. The number of “suspected drug personalities” killed by police had reached 1,725 since Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte took office.

5. US Navy officials think Iran is behind attacks launched from Houthi-controlled Yemen. The US has intercepted many shipments of weapons from Iran to the Houthi militants.

6. Google’s transformation into the Alphabet holding company has had a rocky first year. Alphabet CFO Ruth Porat’s efforts to justify the various “moonshot” projects on the company’s Q3 earnings call struck a discordant note.

7. Amazon reported a big miss on profits in Q3, but was nearly in-line with revenue expectations. Amazon stock was down as much as 7% after hours.

8. China’s ruling Communist Party has expelled two senior military officers for corruption, part of President Xi Jinping’s sweeping campaign against graft in all sectors of the government.

9. Moldova will cast ballots this weekend in a presidential election viewed as a tug-of-war between supporters of European integration and advocates of closer relations with former master Russia. The crisis-hit country will for the first time since 1997 elect a president by national vote instead of having parliament select the head of state.

10. Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro sought to outflank his opponents in their bid to drive him from power, vowing to crush a threatened general strike. “If a company stops, it will be taken over,” he said.

Uber drivers share the 17 things they wish passengers would stop doing.

