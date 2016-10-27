Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton appears on the cusp of a potentially commanding victory over Republican rival Donald Trump, fuelled by solid Democratic turnout in early voting, massive operational advantages, and increasing enthusiasm among her supporters.

2. The US Democratic National Committee is suing the Republican Party. The DNC asked a US judge to hold the RNC in contempt of court over allegations that Donald Trump encouraged his supporters to intimidate minority voters.

3. Air strikes that hit a school in rebel-held Idlib province in Syria killed 22 children and six teachers, according to UN children’s agency UNICEF.

4. Spain’s acting Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is preparing to take power again at the head of a minority government with little support. Until last weekend, Spain was heading towards unprecedented third elections in less than a year.

5. Tesla shares rose as much as 7% after better than expected Q3 results, which cap off a period during which the company struck a multi-billion takeover and reported a substantial ramp-up in deliveries.

6. Russian and Syrian warplanes have not flown closer than 10 kilometres of Syria’s Aleppo for nine days, according to the Russian defence ministry. Rescue workers and a monitoring group have said air strikes by Syrian or Russian warplanes on Wednesday killed at least 26 people in a village in the rebel-held province of Idlib.

7. More than 20 people were injured and 39 were detained at anti-government protests in Venezuela. The injuries included three people who were shot on a day of nationwide protests against leftist President Nicolas Maduro’s handling of a devastating economic crisis.

8. Japan, the US, and South Korea agreed to work together to put more pressure on North Korea to get it to abandon its nuclear and missile programs, according to Japan’s Foreign Ministry.

9. Donald Trump’s campaign is reaching out to Indian-American voters with a series of new television ads. The ad prominently features an image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Trump’s take on Modi’s popular campaign slogan: “Abki Bar Trump Sarkar” — or, “This Time, We’re With Trump’s Government.”

10. A tiny budget airline single-handedly turned Iceland into America’s favourite vacation spot. WOW air has managed to become one of the most talked-about airlines in the business.

And finally …

This photo of someone’s shiny legs is an illusion, and we’re freaking out.

NOW WATCH: These are the business skills you learn from being in a gang



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.