Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Apple investors are clearly not dazzled by the shrinking shipments across all of the company’s key product lines. Shares of Apple fell about 3% in after hours trading and CEO Tim Cook struggled to convince Wall Street that the company was poised for a new growth spurt.

2. Twitter investors are still eager for a sale. The company’s shares popped in after hours trading following a report that Disney has “rekindled interest” in buying the struggling social network.

3. Former US Secretary of State Colin Powell announced he will vote for Hillary Clinton for president. Powell is the latest George W. Bush cabinet member who has crossed the party line to back Clinton.

4. Venezuela’s opposition plans to hold nationwide rallies against unpopular socialist President Nicolas Maduro, whom they accuse of morphing into a dictator by preventing a plebiscite to remove him.

5. Russia is preparing for nuclear war. Across Russia, 40 million civilians and military personnel just finished emergency drills aimed at preparing the general population for nuclear or chemical-weapons attacks.

6. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will persuade Japanese executives his country is “open for business,” after upending traditional alliances by insulting the US and making overtures to China.

7. Opium production in Afghanistan increased by considerable amounts in 2016, according to a UN survey. As much as 90% of the world’s heroin has come from Afghan opium.

8. Haitians displaced by Hurricane Matthew are living in “inhumane” conditions in government-run shelters, according to a UN expert. At least 546 people were killed by Hurricane Matthew, and more than 175,000 people were displaced.

9. American air strikes in Afghanistan this year have already significantly surpassed the total number conducted in 2015, a stark indicator of the US’ struggle to extricate itself from the conflict.

10. Chipotle’s desperate attempt to save itself failed. Chipotle’s sales continue to plunge following the E. coli outbreak that affected restaurants in 14 US states one year ago.

And finally …

