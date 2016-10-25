Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The US said that Obamacare health-insurance premiums will go up by 25% in 2017. This, the White House argues in a new report, is because prices are slowly getting in line with costs.

2. The US has again found itself in the middle of a fast-escalating conflict between two of its most important partners in the fight against ISIS. The dispute between Turkey and Iraq has forced the US into a delicate balancing act.

3. Twitter is reportedly planning a big round of layoffs that could affect up to 8% of its staff, or 300 people. The layoffs come as the money-losing social networking company continues to struggle to grow its audience and its business.

4. At least three people have been killed on a ride at Australia’s biggest theme park. The incident took place at Dreamworld, on the Gold Coast tourist district in Queensland state.

5. Colombia’s communist FARC rebels said they were “close” to agreeing on new terms to rescue a peace accord. The force has resumed talks with the government to seek a new deal taking into account the demands of the “No” camp that rejected the accord in a referendum.

6. The United Nations is struggling to raise $200 million to help the families of victims of a deadly outbreak of cholera in Haiti. The financial aid follows the UN’s admission that it had a moral responsibility to help Haiti deal with the epidemic that has been blamed on UN peacekeepers.

7. The looming failure of free trade talks with the European Union would derail Canada’s push to reduce its dependence on the US, and potentially complicate negotiations with other nations, such as India and China.

8. The US Navy destroyer that sailed near Chinese-claimed islands in South China Sea last week was under orders from the Third Fleet headquarters in San Diego, California, a first aimed at bolstering US maritime power in the region.

9. “Pokémon Go” has fallen down the App Store charts since it peaked in popularity, and its developer, Niantic, is still doing little to stop the bleeding.

10. One of the most popular fruit crops in the world could be decimated by disease. The familiar bright yellow Cavendish banana is ubiquitous in supermarkets and fruit bowls, but it is in imminent danger.

And finally …

The new “SNL” “Black Jeopardy!” is the best sketch on the show in years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.