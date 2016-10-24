Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Time Warner was always on the menu for AT&T, which is buying the media giant for $85.4 billion.

2. A tour bus crashed into the back of a tractor-trailer on a California highway, killing at least 13 people and injuring 31.

3. A single regional government in Belgium may have just killed off all hope of a successful Brexit, which includes a post-Brexit free-trade deal with the European Union.

4. Migrants have begun the full evacuation of the Calais “Jungle” camp in France. Some 6,000 to 8,000 migrants will be moved to reception centres across the country.

5. Indian police killed at least 18 rebels in a shoot-out in eastern India, the latest deadly clash in a long-running Maoist insurgency.

6. US President Barack Obama just previewed a furious push to elect down-ballot Democrats. Speaking in Nevada, the president attempted to link Republican Senate candidate Joe Heck to Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

7. British Prime Minister Theresa May is meeting the first ministers of Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, where she will face calls for each region to vote on the government’s Brexit plans.

8. The most senior US diplomat for Asia has arrived in the Philippines and will meet the country’s foreign minister, amid confusion over the status of ties between the two long-time allies.

9. Chile’s right snatched dozens of mayoralties from the governing center-left coalition. With over 90% of results counted in local elections, the right-leaning Chile Vamos pact looked to be the big winner.

10. Major polls say deep-red Texas is now a toss-up in the US presidential election. Texas has not voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

