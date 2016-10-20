Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Donald Trump was almost universally condemned by Republicans and Democrats for his refusal during the final US presidential debate to say whether he’d accept the results of the election in November. “I will look at it at the time,” Trump said.

2. Donald Trump lost another debate by making it all about himself. Over and over again during the debate, Trump brought matters back to himself — to his own detriment.

3. The US reportedly quietly urged Ecuador to cut off internet access for Wikileaks founder Julian Assange. “It was a bit of an eviction notice,” one senior intelligence official told NBC News.

4. Tesla vehicles currently in production, as well as the upcoming Model 3, will include new hardware that will give the car the ability to be fully self-driving.

5. Syria said a unilateral ceasefire had come into force to allow rebels to leave the besieged Aleppo city, in a move that the rebels said was part of a psychological campaign to get them to surrender.

6. British Prime Minister Theresa May will seek to calm fears of the disruptive impact of Brexit after a wave of criticism when she addresses her first EU summit. May will use the leaders’ working dinner to confirm her plan to start formal exit talks by the end of March.

7. North Korea conducted another failed test of a powerful medium-range missile capable of hitting US bases as far away as Guam, the South Korean military said.

8. Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia reportedly intend to triple annual spending on arms and military equipment by 2018, due to fears of Russia following its annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea region.

9. AOL founder and current venture capitalist Steve Case has words for Silicon Valley: You won’t be the only game in town for much longer. “Last year 75% of VC went into 3 states, California, New York, and Massachusetts, and that’s not going to be the case 10 years from now,” Case told Business Insider.

10. One of the world’s most powerful nations is standing in the way of subduing North Korea. “China has been part of the problem rather than part of the solution to the North Korean nuclear problem,” one expert told Business Insider.

And finally …

Donald Trump used an unusual word in the third debate and now everyone is googling it.

NOW WATCH: Beware of fraudulent IRS emails in your inbox



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.