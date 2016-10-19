Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. When Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton’s family members enter the event hall at the final US presidential debate, they will not shake hands as they have done in the past. The change was made at the request of the Clinton campaign, “given [Trump’s] penchant for dramatic stunts,” according to The New York Times.

2. Russia announced that it would halt airstrikes on Syria’s largest city, Aleppo. Some experts think the proposal is designed to force rebels to either surrender the city or be killed in airstrikes after the cease-fire ends.

3. The US and larger international community have been muscled out of Syria by Russia. The US’s clout in Syria has been undermined to the point that there are no longer any good options there for the US to pursue.

4. Everyone loves Google’s new phone, and the stock has hit an all-time high. The Pixel is just the first device of a slew of new hardware products from Google.

5. Ecuador has “temporarily restricted” WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s internet access at its embassy in London, after the whistleblowing site published documents from Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

6. A Shi’ite paramilitary force will support the Iraqi army’s offensive on ISIS-controlled Mosul, raising the risk of sectarian strife in the mainly Sunni region.

7. Ivanka Trump has broken her silence on the leaked tape of her father, US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, making lewd remarks about women in 2005. “My father’s comments were clearly inappropriate and offensive,” she said.

8. More than a third of almost 300 female students abducted from a school in Nigeria by Boko Haram may have been radicalized, and are now refusing to leave their captors.

9. The Galaxy Note 7 might be the last Galaxy Note, as Samsung is reportedly ditching the Galaxy Note line to focus its efforts on the Galaxy S flagship line to “ensure quality control.”

10. Political stalemate and the conflict rocking Libya are preventing the North African country from taking advantage of its vast oil resources, and experts say the country is headed for economic collapse.

And finally …

The 10 best cities to visit in 2017, according to Lonely Planet.

