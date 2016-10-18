Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. Melania Trump spoke out for the first time at-length after multiple women accused her husband, US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, of sexual assault, and a 2005 tape surfaced of him making obscene comments about women.

2. Hillary Clinton just hit her highest level of support in a major poll. A poll from Monmouth University had Clinton at 50% support in a four-way presidential race that included Libertarian nominee Gary Johnson, Green Party nominee Jill Stein, and Republican nominee Donald Trump.

3. A 72-hour ceasefire in Yemen will go into effect starting Thursday, the United Nations announced. The US, Britain, and the UN peace envoy to Yemen had urged the warring parties in the country’s civil war to declare a ceasefire.

4. A Mexican federal judge who presided over appeals from high-profile drug kingpins in recent years was fatally shot in the head outside his home. Judge Vicente Bermudez handled several legal challenges lodged by lawyers for Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, the jailed leader of the Sinaloa Cartel.

5. ISIS is likely close to losing its Iraq capital and it’s indicative of a larger problem for the terrorist group. ISIS’ territory has been shrinking for the past two years with no sufficient gains to make up for it.

6. Netflix’s stock surged 20% after hours as original hit shows like “Stranger Things” and “Narcos” helped the streaming video company crush Wall Street expectations. Netflix beat on both international and domestic subscriber additions by a hefty margin.

7. Authorities in the Turkish capital Ankara have banned public meetings and marches until the end of November, after receiving intelligence that militants were planning attacks in the city.

8. Twitter trolls were part of the reason why Salesforce walked away from a deal. Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff told the Financial Times that it’s “not the right fit” for his company.

9. Experts argue that several of North Korea’s missile programs are closer than ever for deployment, despite the country’s latest unsuccessful missile test.

10. Hackers tried to disrupt the parliamentary elections in Montenegro. The vote was hotly contested between parties that split over the issue of greater integration with Europe or closer ties to Russia.

And finally …

The Nobel Prize panel can’t get in touch with Bob Dylan, who hasn’t acknowledged his award.

