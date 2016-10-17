Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and his surrogates are openly predicting the election will be “rigged,” as part of a coordinated effort against him among national media outlets, the political establishment, and Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton.

2. Iraq just began what could be “the most complex and largest” anti-ISIS operation ever. The liberation of Mosul has been the linchpin of the US’s plan to defeat ISIS in Iraq.

3. The US and Britain have called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire in Yemen, to end violence between Iran-backed Houthis and the government.

4. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump issued two contrasting responses to the vandalizing and apparent firebombing of a Republican Party headquarters in North Carolina. Local police have not identified any suspects, and only said that the investigation is still ongoing.

5. At least 30 people were killed in Pakistan when two buses collided in southern Punjab province. Images from the crash site showed a bus on its side with its windows shattered, and another bus with its roof partly caved in.

6. PepsiCo has set a target for reducing the amount of sugar in its soft drinks around the world, and will announce that by 2025 at least two thirds of its drinks will have 100 calories or fewer from added sugar per 12 oz serving.

7. Airbus aims to overtake arch rival Boeing in terms of annual plane deliveries by 2020, having fallen behind in recent years, CEO Fabrice Bregier said in a German newspaper interview.

8. At least 25 inmates died in clashes between two rival factions in a prison in far northern Brazil. Among the dead, seven people were beheaded and six burned to death.

9. The United Nations is concerned at the rise in looting and attacks targeting emergency aid deliveries in hurricane-ravaged Haiti. Food, medicine, and other essential aid has been slow to reach many hard-hit areas.

10. Thailand’s controversial king-to-be faces the challenge of gaining his country’s respect. The late king had chosen his son, Crown Prince Maha Vajiralongkorn, to succeed him.

And finally …

Schools around the US are finally pushing back their start times — and it’s working.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.