Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump fiercely denied a wave of sexual-assault allegations, assailing the “corporate media” for what he characterised as publishing “false smears,” “pure fiction,” and “outright lies” against him.

2. US First Lady Michelle Obama unleashed on Donald Trump over the various sexual-assault controversies looming over his campaign. “I can’t believe that I’m saying that a candidate for president of the United States has bragged about sexually assaulting women,” Obama said. “It has shaken me to my core in a way that I couldn’t have predicted.”

3. The US has officially entered the conflict in Yemen that has raged for 18 months. By taking direct military action against the Houthi rebels, the US has entered into another war in the Middle East with no end in sight.

4. Thailand King Bhumibol Adulyadej, the world’s longest-reigning monarch, died in a Bangkok hospital at the age of 88. The king was worshipped as a father-figure who guided the nation through decades of change and turmoil.

5. Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos extended his ceasefire with Marxist FARC rebels through the end of the year, seeking to revive a peace accord to end five decades of war after voters rejected the hard-fought deal in a referendum.

6. South Korea’s central bank is worried about Samsung, which recently scrapped production of the Galaxy Note 7 after a recall in the wake of several of the smartphones catching fire after charging.

7. The Scottish government is officially planning another independence referendum. Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made the announcement at SNP conference in Glasgow where she was greeted with a standing ovation from delegates.

8. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called US President Barack Obama, the European Union, and United Nations “fools,” warning they would end up humiliated and outsmarted if they accepted an invitation to investigate his war on drugs.

9. Netflix’s key to finding international success might lie in moving beyond the English language. Many of the countries Netflix has expanded to have a catalogue that isn’t useful to a big chunk of their citizens.

10. After a tumultuous week for Donald Trump, the electoral map has swung dramatically in favour of his Democratic counterpart, Hillary Clinton, according to the Business Insider electoral projection.

And finally …

12 simple cooking hacks everyone should know.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.