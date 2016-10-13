Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. Four women have accused US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump of making unwanted sexual advances on them. The accusations came days after a salacious leaked tape showed Trump bragging in 2005 about groping women under his celebrity status.

2. Donald Trump jokes about a 10-year-old girl in a newly published 1992 clip. “I am going to be dating her in 10 years,” Trump can be heard saying.

3. The US officially entered the conflict in Yemen with a salvo of cruise missile strikes on three coastal radar sites in Houthi-controlled areas, retaliating after failed missile attacks this week on a US Navy destroyer.

4. Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf is out after a scandal over fake accounts. His successor, Tim Sloan, was chief operating officer of the firm and has been with the bank for over 25 years.

5. The battle over Brexit is about to reach the UK’s High Court in a legal challenge to Prime Minister Theresa May’s right to start negotiations for Britain to leave the European Union. The case was launched in the aftermath of Britain’s referendum, which saw 52% of Britons vote to leave the EU.

6. A 22-year-old Syrian refugee arrested last weekend in Germany over suspicions that he was plotting to bomb Berlin airport has reportedly committed suicide. Jaber Albakr had been under round-the-clock surveillance due to a high risk of suicide and hunger strike.

7. Snapchat has chosen Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to run its IPO. The photo-sharing company could list as soon as March 2017 at a valuation of $25 billion or more.

8. China hopes that Australia acts and speaks with caution on the South China Sea and that its words and actions on the matter match each other, a senior Chinese officer told the visiting head of the Australian Defence Force.

9. Philippine businesses are jumping at the chance to make deals with China. Business leaders and executives in the Philippines are clamoring to take part in President Rodrigo Duterte’s trip to one of the world’s biggest economies.

10. Ending extreme poverty is essential to save lives and limit damage from disasters, UN chief Ban Ki-Moon said. Figures revealed poorer nations bear the brunt of deaths from earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, storms and heat waves.

