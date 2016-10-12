Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election are quickly diminishing, new polls show. One data-journalism site says the Republican nominee has a less-than 20% chance of winning in November in all three of its election forecasts.

2. The pound suffered another horrible day on Tuesday. Britain’s currency hit a fresh 31-year low against the dollar in early trading, falling below $1.23 for the first time since 1985.

3. People in Haiti have begun rebuilding their lives after Hurricane Matthew devastated the island. More than 1,000 people are thought to have been killed by the storm.

4. ISIS’ propaganda arm has been massively weakened by military setbacks. A new study says the self-proclaimed caliphate is “struggling to maintain the outward appearance of a functioning state.”

5. Lawyers for the main Paris attacks suspect have said they will not defend him anymore. Lawyer Frank Burton says they “don’t think that he will speak and he will use the right to remain silent.”

6. The failure of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 could cost Samsung up to $17 billion. The flagship phone was meant to be Samsung’s counter to the iPhone 7 but it simply wouldn’t stop blowing up.

7. The Philippines is set to roll out one of the world’s toughest no-smoking laws. Smoking will be banned in all public spaces — both indoor and outdoor — and anyone found breaking the law can be imprisoned for up to four months.

8. The US and Russia have quietly reached their biggest chill in relations since the Cold War. Ties took a nosedive when Washington announced it would be suspending its negotiations with Moscow over its refusal to halt airstrikes on Aleppo.

9. Google reportedly aims to start building its new London mega office by the end of 2017. Plans for the $1 billion office were first announced in 2017.

10. Kim Kardashian West is suing an online publication for libel. The publication accused Kardashian of faking a robbery which saw jewellery worth $10 million taken from her Paris apartment.

And finally …

BMW just unveiled a stunning motorcycle concept that comes with augmented reality glasses.

