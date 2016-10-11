Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The US Republican party’s nightmare scenario is now in play. Donald Trump’s debate performance was likely enough to stop the avalanche of Republicans from abandoning his campaign in unprecedented numbers.

2. Donald Trump embraced the latest wave of “lock her up” chants directed at Hillary Clinton at a rally in Pennsylvania, less than 24-hours after suggesting the Democratic nominee would “be in jail” during his administration.

3. One of Theranos’ major investors is suing the company. Partner Fund Management LP invested $96.1 million in Theranos back in 2014.

4. Samsung told everyone to stop selling its exploding phones, pulling the plug on sales of the Galaxy Note 7.

5. A “massive response” is needed to help Haiti in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, according to UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. “Some towns and villages have been almost wiped off the map,” Ban said.

6. The market looks eerily similar to the days right before the 1987 crash. When Citi’s Tom Fitzpatrick and his team overlaid the current chart of the benchmark S&P 500 with the index in 1987 they got “the chills.”

7. Three people were killed and five wounded during gun battles between Brazilian police and drug traffickers in two Rio slums, triggering panic in the nearby Copacabana and Ipanema tourist areas.

8. Employee morale at Twitter is reportedly tanking as possible acquisition talks continue. “A handful of employees have stopped showing up for work entirely,” The New York Times reports.

9. Goldman Sachs said a planned oil output cut by producer cartel OPEC and other exporters like Russia has become a “greater possibility,” but warned that any reduction likely won’t be deep enough to re-balance markets in 2017.

10. Police in Thailand said they have increased security at major landmarks in the capital Bangkok, at airports, and in surrounding provinces, following reports of bomb plots just weeks after deadly attacks rocked the country’s south.

