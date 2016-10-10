Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump faced off in the second of three US presidential debates. CNN anchor Anderson Cooper and ABC’s chief global affairs correspondent Martha Raddatz moderated the town hall debate.

2. Donald Trump suggested that Hillary Clinton could “be in jail” if he’s elected US president, threatening to appoint a special prosecutor to look into her private email server.

3. Donald Trump said he disagreed with his running mate Indiana Governor Mike Pence on the longstanding war in Syria, an unusual break between members of the Republican Party ticket so close to Election Day.

4. Haiti started burying some of its dead in mass graves in the wake of Hurricane Matthew, as cholera spread in the devastated southwest and the death toll from the storm rose to 1,000 people.

5. A prolonged political limbo in Colombia could put at risk international assistance that would be needed to implement many components of the rejected peace deal, like rural development and financial aid for combatants.

6. Tesla is gearing up for a surprise product announcement. Tesla CEO Elon Musk says it will be “unexpected by most.”

7. A suspect has been arrested in the fatal shooting of two California police officers. John Felix had high-capacity ammunition magazines and concealable soft body armour when he was captured

8. As many as 173 Chinese steel enterprises were found to have violated the country’s environmental rules during recent nationwide investigations into the industry, according to the environment ministry.

9. Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos announced that he would donate his Nobel Peace Prize money to victims of the conflict that has roiled his country. “Last night, I met with my family and we have decided to donate those eight million Swedish krona ($925,000) to the victims,” Santos said

10. Donald Trump held a surprise pre-debate press conference with three women who have accused former US president Bill Clinton of sexual misconduct, and one woman who was a victim in a rape case in which Hillary Clinton defended the accused.

