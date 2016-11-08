Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. The first ballots cast on US Election Day have officially been recorded. Eight ballots were recorded in Dixville Notch, New Hampshire with Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton coming out ahead with four votes.

2. More than 42 million Americans have voted early this year, including a record 6.4 million in Florida and a soaring number of Latinos, signs that bode well for Hillary Clinton before Election Day.

3. Lord Adair Turner, the man who ran Britain’s City watchdog during the 2008 financial crisis, told Business Insider he believes a “Hard Brexit” would be very bad, and believes the UK should aim for a “soft Brexit with some degree of control over free movement of people.”

4. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte walked back his opposition to the Paris climate deal, saying that even though he had misgivings about the agreement he would sign it, since it was backed by a nearly unanimous vote in his cabinet.

5. A Hong Kong jury retired to consider its verdict in British banker Rurik Jutting’s double murder trial, a gruesome case involving graphic video of the torture and killing two Indonesian women in his luxury high-rise apartment in 2014.

6. Facebook is testing a feature that would let page administrators create job postings and receive applications from candidates, a move that could pressure LinkedIn’s recruiting business.

7. The European Court of Human Rights has over the past fortnight received a “substantial” number of complaints from Turkish nationals targeted in Ankara’s post-coup crackdown. “We have had 850 new petitions of late, of which 450 were filed in the past week,” said a spokesman.

8. The polls got Brexit horribly wrong, but there’s one reason that might not happen in the US. British pollsters rarely use what’s called probability-based polling.

9. The state oil company of Africa’s current number-one oil producer seems to be in shambles. Sonangol’s management is unable — or unwilling — to pay for washroom supplies, according to employees cited by local media.

10. Hyperloop One just dropped a big hint about where its first passenger system will be. The company posted a teaser video that shows a Hyperloop system connecting different cities in the United Arab Emirates.

A travel hacker scored a $12,000 suite on Singapore Airlines for $100 — here’s what it was like.

