Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. FBI Director James Comey said that a review of new emails found in relation to the bureau’s investigation into US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server had not yielded any reason for charges. “Based on our review, we have not changed our conclusions that we expressed in July with respect to Secretary Clinton,” Comey said.

2. US Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump alleged that Hillary Clinton was “being protected by a rigged system,” hours after the FBI once again cleared her in its investigation into her use of a private email server.

3. The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator thinks the deal Britain wants makes no sense. “The internal market is based on four freedoms — not three, or two … You cannot separate them,” former Belgian prime minister Guy Verhofstadt told Business Insider.

4. China’s parliament adopted a controversial cybersecurity law, a move likely to trigger concern from foreign governments, business communities, and rights groups.

5. UK Prime Minister Theresa May said she wanted Britain to become a global standard bearer of free trade, saying more investment and fewer barriers to trade between Britain and India would boost prosperity.

6. Wall Street is bracing for a wild US Election Day. As we get closer to November 8, analysts and economists argue that we could be in for some volatility in the aftermath.

7. Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi described next month’s constitutional referendum as a battle between “nostalgia and the future.” “The leaders of the No campaign only want protect their privileges and they know that December 4 is the last chance to get back on track,” Renzi said.

8. Tesla might be on the verge of a breakthrough that would change its “overpromising” reputation. The Model 3 will be the first all-electric car that can offer Tesla’s state-of-the-art Autopilot semi-self-driving technology at a mass-market price.

9. Thailand’s rice committee announced new loan schemes worth $514 million to help rice growers struggling with falling prices, as farmers of the grain become the new battleground between the junta and the opposition ahead of 2017 elections.

10. Snapchat invented a nifty way to charge its new smart glasses. To conceal the computer hidden in the glasses, Snap Inc devised a way to only expose the charging port when the arms of the glasses are folded back.

