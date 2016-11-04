Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. The US government is launching a massive effort to stop Russia from interfering with the results of next week’s presidential election. The White House and the Department of Homeland Security are leading the effort against Russian hackers.

2. Brexit has never been less likely to happen. London’s High Court gave a clear and legal way for parliament to block Prime Minister Theresa May from triggering Article 50.

3. Turkish police detained the two co-leaders of Turkey’s main pro-Kurdish party, the Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP), as part of a major crackdown against the group within the framework of a terror investigation.

4. French police moved in to evacuate thousands of migrants living in tents under a railway bridge in northeast Paris, where numbers have soared since the closure of another large camp outside the port city of Calais.

5. Russian mercenaries are increasingly fighting and dying in Syria. Officially, Russia is participating only in an air war over Syria with a small number of special forces on the ground.

6. Spain’s leader Mariano Rajoy has formed a new cabinet that looks set to maintain controversial economic reforms and cement EU ties. Rajoy faces a daunting task as Spain grapples with separatism in Catalonia, seeks to consolidate its economic recovery, and reduce its deficit under EU scrutiny.

7. Pokémon Go is making it much easier to catch all the Pokémon, and players are already applauding the change, calling it “proof that we are being heard.”

8. Antipathy toward US Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is reportedly fuelling FBI leaks. A current FBI agent said Clinton is “the Antichrist personified to a large swath of FBI personnel … The reason why they’re leaking is they’re pro-Trump.”

9. GoPro shares plunged 22% in after-hours trading after the company reported quarterly earnings results that were worse than analysts had expected. The shares fell after a trading halt requested before the earnings announcement.

10. The Venezuelan opposition is giving President Nicolas Maduro until November 11 to meet demands. The opposition coalition escalated protests and drew hundreds of thousands into the streets.

And finally …

Here’s what world’s best chess player Magnus Carlsen was like as a kid.

