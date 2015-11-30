Getty A woman stays in front of a model of the Earth holding a thermometer as activists participate in the Global Climate March on November 29, 2015 in Berlin, Germany.

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Germany could send 1,200 soldiers to the Middle East by the end of the year to provide service support to planes and ships of a coalition battling Islamic State.

2. Egypt has said there is a 90 per cent chance that hidden chambers will be found within King Tutankhamun’s tomb, based on the preliminary results of a new exploration of the 3,300-year-old mausoleum.

3. The IMF is about to give China’s efforts a major boost by agreeing to add the Chinese yuan to its reserves basket in the biggest shake-up in more than three decades.

4. University of Chicago President Robert Zimmer canceled classes at the University’s Hyde Park campus for Monday November 30th after receiving an FBI report that an unknown individual “posted an online threat of gun violence” against the University.

5. Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said in an interview on “The Andrew Marr Show” on Sunday morning that he has no plans to step down, and remained defiant in face of opposition from his own ministers over a vote on British air strikes in Syria.

6. Adele’s “25” has destroyed music records — selling over 2.4 million copies in its first four days.

7. Russian media is spinning the downing of one of its fighter jets by Turkey last week into a wider conspiracy theory.

8. US presidential candidate Donald Trump was repeatedly grilled on US television over his controversial claim that “thousands and thousands” of Muslims celebrated the 9/11 terror attacks.

9. Airbus has a crazy idea to speed up aeroplane boarding with a revolutionary new method that looks like something from ‘Thunderbirds’.

10. Danny Boyle, the British director of the new movie about Steve Jobs, has described the movie’s release in the US as “arrogant” after it bombed at the box office.

And finally … Legendary NBA star Kobe Bryant of the Los Angeles Lakers has announced he will retire at the end of the season. The 37-year-old released a letter saying that he had nothing left to give to the game.

NOW WATCH: This poker concept can make Wall Street investors more successful



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.