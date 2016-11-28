Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. Francois Fillon will stand for the French conservatives in the upcoming presidential election after claiming victory in the Republican party primary. Fillon is set to go head-to-head with Marine Le Pen of far-right party Front National in May’s election.

2. US President-elect Donald Trump alleged a mysterious bloc of millions of “illegal” voters cast ballots for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton on Election Day, without providing any factual evidence to support his claim.

3. European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker endorsed Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s reform plans a week before the country’s crucial referendum. Renzi has promised to resign if he loses the ballot over his proposal to reduce the role of the Senate and transfer powers to central government from the regions.

4. Samsung Electronics will consider splitting itself into two as proposed by US activist hedge fund Elliott Management, Seoul Economic Daily reported. A split would allow the heirs of the founding Lee family to strengthen their grip on the global smartphone leader.

5. Government troops have killed at least 11 members of a rebel group in the Philippines that pledged allegiance to ISIS, the military said, sending local communities fleeing as a battle raged.

6. The Brexit vote has shaken the City of London but will not destroy it despite creating uncertainty, according to the newly-installed Lord Mayor of the financial hub. “Storms come around but we weather them every time,” Andrew Parmley said.

7. Denmark’s Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen agreed to form a new government with the Liberal Alliance and the Conservative Party. The deal allows Rasmussen to cling to power after threats to overthrow his minority government due to conflicting demands on tax cuts, immigration, and welfare policies.

8. The election of Donald Trump as the next US president has confounded the Paris climate agreement, throwing into question many aspects of the deal that previously seemed settled, including who will lead the industrialized nations of the world in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

9. South Korean President Park Geun-hye will not respond to prosecutors’ request to question her, her lawyer said, amid a deepening political crisis over a scandal involving her old friend accused of meddling in state affairs.

10. Cubans will begin massing on Havana’s Revolution Square for a week-long commemoration of Fidel Castro. Castro was cremated on Saturday and his ashes will be carried in a cortege to a final resting place in Santiago de Cuba.

And finally …

