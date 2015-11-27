Getty The SpongeBob SquarePants balloon floats through the parade route during the 89th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 26, 2015 in New York City

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. US presidential candidate Donald Trump’s row with a New York Times journalist has escalated further. The real estate mogul has been accused of mocking reporter Serge Kovaleski’s physical disability.

2. Labour’s leader Jeremy Corbyn says he cannot support Prime Minister David Cameron’s plan to bomb Islamic State in Syria. The leader of the opposition has written to MPs saying he does not believe Cameron made a “convincing case” to launch airstrikes in Syria.

3. Retailers across the United States offered early Black Friday discounts to lure bargain-hunters on Thanksgiving eve, but crowds in brick-and-mortar stores were subdued even as online sales jumped.

4. A huge economic experiment will begin in Switzerland and Sweden in 2016, and some people are calling it the “war on cash.”

5. Iraqi forces have cut Islamic State’s last supply line into the western city of Ramadi by seizing a key bridge, according to officials and a military officer.

6. Four senior executives from the Belfast office of accountancy firm KPMG have been arrested on alleged tax evasion charges.

7. A man was detained on Thursday after jumping the White House fence, triggering a lockdown of the presidential mansion.

8. President Dilma Rousseff’s austerity program to fix Brazil’s shaky finances is again in trouble after her point man in the Senate was arrested in a widening corruption scandal, and it could reignite calls for her impeachment.

9. A Turkish court has ordered that two prominent opposition journalists be jailed pending trial on terrorism charges and revealing state secrets.

10. France and Russia will exchange intelligence on Islamic State and other rebel groups to improve the effectiveness of their aerial bombing campaigns in Syria.

And finally …

Sweden’s Deputy Prime Minister broke down in tears as she announced the Government’s U-turn over the refugee crisis to reduce the number of people fleeing war and persecution from seeking asylum in Sweden. The video has since gone viral.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.