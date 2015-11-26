Getty The Amazon Fulfilment Centre prepares for Black Friday on November 25, 2015 in Hemel Hempstead, England

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. The band whose concert was attacked by terrorists in Paris have given their first interview on the shocking incident. The Eagles of Death Metal were playing at the Bataclan Theatre when it was stormed by Islamist gunmen.

2. Another 6,000 additional Volkswagen, Audi and Porsche diesels have been recalled as the Volkswagen emissions scandal widened.

3. The UK’s Labour Shadow Chancellor is being criticised for reading from Mao’s Little Red Book in the House of Commons.



4. A 17-year-old Austrian girl who went to Syria to join the Islamic State is reported to have been beaten to death after attempting to flee from the militant group’s base in Raqqa.

5. Barclays considered moving its investment-banking headquarters from London to New York.

6. Chinese insurers are expected to spend $73 billion (£48 billion) in acquiring overseas properties over the next five years as they speed up diversification, according to a report published on Wednesday by real estate services firm DTZ/Cushman & Wakefield.

7. Russia has already begun exacting revenge against Turkey after a Russian warplane was shot down by Turkish F-16s near the Turkish-Syrian border. “We’re not going to wage a war against Turkey. … But we will seriously reconsider our agreements with the Turkish government,” Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said.

8. This is how the UK’s Chancellor George Osborne magicked up £18.7 billion without hurting public finances in his Autumn Statement. The bi-annual spending review, which sets out the government’s spending plans and economic forecasts, was delivered to the House of Commons on Wednesday.

9. A hacker who once advertised having access to user account information for websites like Facebook and Twitter has been linked through a Russian email address to the theft of a record 1.2 billion internet credentials, the FBI said in court documents.



10. American soldiers and airmen who killed and wounded dozens of civilians in a strike on an Afghanistan hospital violated U.S. rules of engagement and have been suspended as they await disciplinary action that could include criminal charges.

And finally …

This is how a man who had been in prison for 44 years reacted to today’s technology.

NOW WATCH: SeaWorld is ending its killer whale show after being criticised for how it treats them



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.