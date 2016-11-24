Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Thursday.

1. President-elect Donald Trump has been publicly cautioned against choosing Mitt Romney as his secretary of state. Trump’s closest supporters say the 2012 Republican presidential candidate would not be loyal to him while serving in the nation’s top diplomatic post.

2. The European Parliament has urged the EU to fight back against Russia

n “disinformation and propaganda warfare.” Putin said the move is an “obvious degradation of how democracy is understood in Western society.”

3. A power plant in China has collapsed, killing at least 40 people. News agency Xinhua says a cooling tower platform plunged to the ground, trapping an unknown number of people beneath it.

4. A computer glitch caused the

Schiaparelli spacecraft to crash into Mars at 335 mph, the European Space Agency has said. The lander was on a test-run for a future rover meant to seek out evidence of life, but it fell silent seconds before its scheduled touchdown in October.

5. Travel search website Skyscanner has been bought for £1.4 billion by

China’s biggest online travel company. Scotland-based Skyscanner currently serves 60 million monthly active users and is available in over 30 languages.

6. EU officials have lost patience with British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.A close ally of Angela Merkel took aim at his contradictory comments regarding Turkey’s EU membership, branding them an “arrogant provocation.”

7. Thomas Mair has been jailed for life after killing Labour MP Jo Cox. The far-right Nazi sympathiser repeatedly shot and stabbed Cox on 16 June in Birstall, a small market town near Leeds, Yorkshire.

8. The UK is banning “non-conventional” porn, and it could censor huge swathes of the web. The move has been criticised by free speech activists and could see some of the web’s most popular sites banned in Britain.

9. Donald Trump has reportedly only attended two of his daily intelligence briefings since the election. The report follows concerns from within Washington that the president-elect — who has never held public office before — is unprepared for the gravity of daily Oval Office duties.

10. A police officer has been shot dead in Detroit while patrolling near a university campus. 29-year-old Officer Collin Rose was killed near Wayne State University after radioing in that he was about to speak to someone about possible thefts from vehicles in the area.

And finally …

President Obama went all out with dad jokes during his final Thanksgiving turkey pardon at the White House.

