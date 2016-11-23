Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Wednesday.

1. President-elect Donald Trump has disavowed and condemned the “alt-right,” the group consisting of white nationalists who supported his presidential bid. During an exchange with the New York Times, Trump said: “I don’t want to energize the group, and I disavow the group.”

2. Iraqi forces have gained a foothold in another neighbourhood in the city of Mosul. The city is last remaining stronghold of ISIS in Iraq and its fall would signal the defeat of the ultra-hardline jihadists in the country.

3. Chancellor Philip Hammond plans to use his first Autumn statement to boost the national living wage and abolish controversial letting-agent fees. He is also promising a £1.4 billion cash-injection for 40,000 “affordable homes” in a bid to “improve the living standards of ordinary working-class people.”

4. A new hurricane called Otto has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to get stronger.The storm now has top sustained winds of 75 mph and is crawling towards Central America.

5. Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey had his account suspended. He subsequently returned to Twitter to tell his 3.5 million followers that the suspension was “an internal mistake.”

6. A global watchdog has agreed to cooperate with Russia in a probe into the use of chemical weapons in Aleppo. The Russian military says it has evidence of the use of chemical weapons by rebels in the besieged Syrian city.

7. Several Facebook employees have reportedly quit over a tool that would censor posts in China. The tool is one of many that Facebook has experimented with to get back into China, where it’s been blocked from users since 2009.

8. More than 400 people have died as the result of an Asian “brown cloud” which has descended on the Iranian city of Tehran. A poisonous chemical smog made up of traffic and factory fumes and waste has forced people to flee the city as hospitals, schools, and universities close.

9. Mitt Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential candidate, is reportedly President-elect Trump’s top choice for secretary of state.Romney met with Trump over the weekend but those close to Trump are reportedly urging him to choose former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani instead.

10. US Ambassador to the UN Samantha Power sternly rebuked “Russian terror” in Syria in remarks made to the UN. She began her speech by condemning Russia and Assad’s “shocking, inhuman barrage on civilian neighbourhoods,” before slamming Russia for twisting the facts.

And finally …

Google is launching a music festival called Good Fest. The first concert will see English indie band Glass Animals perform at BAM Cafe in New York City on November 29.

