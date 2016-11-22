Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Tuesday.

1. A tsunami warning has been lifted after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake stuck near Japan’s Fukushima coast at around 6 a.m. local time on Tuesday morning. Thousands were ordered to evacuate but no serious injuries were reported.

2. US President-elect Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership in a video released on Monday laying out actions he would take on his first day in office. Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe quickly responded, saying the 12-nation trade deal would be meaningless without the US.

3. Two people have died and thousands are sick after a storm that hit Melbourne, Australia, on Monday night triggered a rare phenomenon known as “thunderstorm asthma.” Smaller particles, whipped up and broken down by the wind from the storm, can induce an asthma attack in people who have never had symptoms before.

4. Police used a water cannon on people protesting against the proposed North Dakota Access Pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation. The 1,172 oil pipeline, which would shuttle half a million barrels of North Dakota-produced oil to refining markets in Illinois, would pass through North Dakota’s Lake Oahe, a sacred burial site and major source of drinking water for the Standing Rock Sioux.

5. US president-elect Donald Trump met last week with three Indian business partners who are building a Trump-branded apartment complex near Mumbai, the New York Times reported, renewing questions about his ability to separate business ties from the office of the presidency. Trump previously said his business empire would be controlled by his children in what he called a “blind trust,” even though that does not constitute someone as closely tied to Trump as his children.

6. China could pose a significant hurdle to Elon Musk’s plans to bring high-speed internet to the world. China routes internet access for its 1.37 billion inhabitants through a censorship technology known as “the Great Firewall” and the government would have to agree to let SpaceX build antenna dishes, or ground links, to send and receive data to and from the company’s spacecraft.

7. Goldman Sachs Vice Chairman Michael Sherwood is leaving after 30 years at the firm, according to an internal memo seen by Business Insider. Sherwood, who is based in London, played a “vital role” in developing the Goldman Sachs franchise throughout Europe, the memo said.

8. Francois Fillon, the former French prime minister who is in a strong position to be elected president next year, believes Brexit must be “fast” and leave Britain without its crucial financial passport. Fillon will run against Alain Juppé in the Republican party’s second round of voting on Sunday.

9. Kanye West was reportedly hospitalised Monday after police responded to a medical emergency at the rapper’s Los Angeles home. The news comes after West cancelled the rest of his Saint Pablo tour due to exhaustion, a source told TMZ, and following political rants at his show.

10.

Bolivia declared a drought emergency, which has

caused water shortages in seven of the country’s 10 biggest cities. It’s the nation’s worst drought in 25 years.

And finally …

One of the oldest human fingerprints ever discovered was found on a shard of clay pottery at an archaeological site in northern Kuwait.

