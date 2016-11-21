Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Monday.

1. President-elect Donald Trump is strongly considering Mitt Romney for secretary of state and General James Mattis, who previously headed the US military’s Central Command, for defence secretary. Romney was a leader of the Republican establishment movement that tried to block Trump from becoming the nominee this year.

2. Angela Merkel will run for a fourth term as German chancellor in next year’s election. Merkel, 62, is seen as a stabilising force in Europe, though her decision last year to open Germany’s borders to around 900,000 migrants angered many voters.

3.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says Turkey could abandon its bid for European Union membership and instead join Russia and China in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

. Erdogan said he had already discussed the idea with Russian President Vladimir Putin, despite last November’s downing of a Russian warplane by the Turkish air force.

4. Former French president was defeated in the rightwing primary to choose the next presidential candidate.Francois Fillon and Alain Juppe, both former prime ministers, will run against each other in the second round of the primary next Sunday.

5. South Korea’s opposition People’s Party will start collecting signatures for an impeachment motion against President Park Geun-hye. South Korean prosecutors said on Sunday they believe Park was an accomplice in an influence-peddling scandal.

6. A train that derailed in India on Sunday killed

at least 133 people and injured more than 200. The derailment was India’s deadliest train crash since 2010 and has renewed safety concerns about the state-run network, which carries about 23 million people every day.

7. President Barack Obama said he would withhold criticism of Donald Trump when he becomes president in January, but would speak up if he felt Trump’s administration was attacking American values. “If there are issues that have less to do with the specifics of some legislative proposal but go to core questions about our values and our ideals, and if I think that it is necessary or helpful for me to defend those ideals, I’ll examine it when it comes,” Obama told reporters at an economic cooperation summit in Lima.

8. Thousands gathered in Istanbul on Sunday to protest the Turkish government’s crackdown on civil freedoms. More than 110,000 people have been fired or suspended in the military, civil service, judiciary, and elsewhere after July’s failed coup.

9. Sen. John McCain of Arizona said any attempt by the Trump administration to reinstate waterboarding would be challenged in court. “I don’t give a damn what the president of the United States wants to do, or anybody else wants to do — we will not waterboard, we will not torture,” McCain, who himself survived torture while he was a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, said at the Halifax International Security Forum.

10. Kanye West went on a bizarre rant about Beyonce, Jay Z, and politics before cutting his concert short in Sacramento, California.”This is the future, this is the way of thinking to make America great again,” said West, after telling the audience that his “Saint Pablo tour is the most relevant thing happening.”

And finally …

Anthony Bourdain shares the best way to cook scrambled eggs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.