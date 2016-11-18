Hello! Here’s what you need to know on Friday.

1. European leaders are heading to Germany to seek assurances from US President Barack Obama on the course that Donald Trump might take, given the populist mogul’s pledges to shake up the world order.

2. US President-elect Donald Trump began building out his national security team, offering retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn the job of national security adviser.

3. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has signalled that he is flirting with the idea of imposing martial law. Deadly violence in the Philippines has increased since Duterte launched the crackdown on drugs and the drug trade he had promised throughout his campaign.

4. A British peer who has served as an ambassador both to the EU and US said that the recent growth in support for right-wing groups across Europe will likely be short-lived, rather than the start of a shift in political culture across the West.

5. There’s a glaring problem with the Iran nuclear deal and US President-elect Donald Trump could possibly fix it. Iran can simply say it’s working on a conventional missile, not one intended to carry a nuclear payload.

6. China will position itself as free trade’s new champion at an Asia-Pacific summit, with the Communist government seeking to project economic leadership as a US-led Pacific Rim trade pact languishes under President-elect Donald Trump.

7. Deloitte will continue to invest in Britain and has no plans to withdraw, following media reports that the consultancy firm might move work if the post-Brexit stance on immigration were too tough. “We still have a very big base in the UK and we’re very proud of our UK heritage,” said global chairman David Cruickshank.

8. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his meeting with Donald Trump — the first by a foreign leader — convinced him the US president-elect was someone “in whom I can have great confidence.” “We were able to have a very candid talk over a substantial amount of time,” Abe said.

9. Airbnb has launched a feature that will help transition the company from a website for booking lodgings to a full-service travel company. “Trips” was hinted at for months but has actually been in the works for two years under CEO Brian Chesky.

10. One of the biggest gunmakers in the US may change its name in an effort to rebrand. Smith & Wesson will hold a special shareholder meeting to vote on switching the corporate name to American Outdoor Brands.

And finally …

Disney’s new masterpiece “Moana” is an exhilarating movie experience with the strongest female role model yet.

